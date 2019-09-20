A PEOPLE WHO THINK THEMSELVES A NATION ARE ONE:

Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday it had identified dozens of sites in the United Arab Emirates as possible targets, in an attempt to underscore its military clout following a weekend attack it claims to have carried out on Saudi oil facilities.





"To the Emirati regime we say only one operation (of ours) would cost you dearly," Yahya Saria, the military spokesman for the Iran-aligned movement, said in a televised speech.





"Today and for the first time we announce that we have dozens of targets within our range in the UAE, some are in Abu Dhabi and can be attacked at any time."





He said the Houthis have new drones, powered by "normal and jet engines" that can reach targets deep in Saudi Arabia.