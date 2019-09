Health spending per capita, 2018. US: $10,586 Germany: $5986 Sweden: $5447 Canada: $4974 France: $4965 Japan: $4766 UK: $4070 Italy: $3428 Spain: $3323 South Korea: $3192 Russia: $1514 Brazil: $1282 Turkey: $1227 South Africa: $1072 India: $209 (OECD)

Posted by Orrin Judd at September 1, 2019 6:33 AM