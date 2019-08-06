YOU HAWLEYS:





The most recent ex-Google engineer who claims to have been fired for his conservative views also suggested raising money under the auspices of the company's free speech listserv for a bounty to identify Richard Spencer's assailant, the Daily Caller has learned.





Kevin Cernekee, who was profiled in the Wall Street Journal last week, has made several complaints to the National Labor Relations Board alleging bias against right-wing employees, one of which is moving forward. [...]





In another set of postings from June 2016, Cernekee responded to a CNN article about a brawl in Sacramento between the Traditionalist Workers Party and the Golden State Skinheads, and antifa.





"Wait, were these actual neo­-Nazis or something else? From what I can tell TWP is more of a separatist organization and they openly reject racial supremacy," Cernekee wrote on June 27, 2016.



