WHICH WILL HELP IF THE TRUMPBOTS START SLASHING PEOPLE WITH GRAND THEFT AUTO DISCS:





Following two shootings inside its stores, Walmart is removing violent video game displays and signs from stores, the retailer confirmed Thursday.





It's the damnedest thing, studies show there's no link between games and shooting--except maybe the former being associated with a reduction in the latter--but a 100% link between guns and shootings.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 9, 2019 4:01 PM

