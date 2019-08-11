WHEREVER DO THEY GET THEIR IDEOLOGIES...:

The post seemingly praised the attacker who opened fire at a New Zealand mosque in March and ended with the words "Valhall awaits," a reference to Norse mythology.





Norway was the scene of one of the worst-ever attacks by a right-wing extremist in July 2011, when 77 people were killed by Anders Behring Breivik.





"One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform," Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local media.





Mushtaq said that the man had carried multiple weapons, but that he had been subdued by a member of the mosque.





Mushtaq himself had arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted about the gunman, and had gone to the back of the building while waiting for police to arrive.





"Then I see that there are cartridges scattered and blood on the carpets, and I see one of our members is sitting on the perpetrator, covered in blood," Mushtaq told Norwegian newspaper VG.





He said the man who apparently overpowered the shooter was 75 years old and had been reading the Koran after a prayer session.





According to Mushtaq, the mosque had not received any threats ahead of the shooting.





The attack took place on the eve of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Adha, marking the end of the Muslim pilgrimage Hajj.





Police said Saturday they would be sending out more officers so that those celebrating would "be as safe as possible".





There has been a recent spate of white nationalist attacks in the West, including in the United States and in New Zealand where 51 Muslim worshipers were killed in March in shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.