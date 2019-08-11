August 11, 2019
WHEREVER DO THEY GET THEIR IDEOLOGIES...:
Relative of Norway mosque shooter found dead after attack (AFP, 8/11/19)
The post seemingly praised the attacker who opened fire at a New Zealand mosque in March and ended with the words "Valhall awaits," a reference to Norse mythology.Norway was the scene of one of the worst-ever attacks by a right-wing extremist in July 2011, when 77 people were killed by Anders Behring Breivik."One of our members has been shot by a white man with a helmet and uniform," Irfan Mushtaq, head of the mosque, told local media.Mushtaq said that the man had carried multiple weapons, but that he had been subdued by a member of the mosque.Mushtaq himself had arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted about the gunman, and had gone to the back of the building while waiting for police to arrive."Then I see that there are cartridges scattered and blood on the carpets, and I see one of our members is sitting on the perpetrator, covered in blood," Mushtaq told Norwegian newspaper VG.He said the man who apparently overpowered the shooter was 75 years old and had been reading the Koran after a prayer session.According to Mushtaq, the mosque had not received any threats ahead of the shooting.The attack took place on the eve of the Muslim celebration of Eid Al-Adha, marking the end of the Muslim pilgrimage Hajj.Police said Saturday they would be sending out more officers so that those celebrating would "be as safe as possible".There has been a recent spate of white nationalist attacks in the West, including in the United States and in New Zealand where 51 Muslim worshipers were killed in March in shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch.
The Wall Street Journal ran a cowardly, race-baiting article on 'Islamic England': I live there. They're dead wrong (Alex Lockie Aug. 31, 2018, Business Insider)
Ngo visits pockets of Muslims living in London to paint a picture of a terrifying and restrictive land governed by religious law, which is an absolute fabrication that must have required him to willfully ignore facts.I should know, because I've lived on the exact streets discussed by Ngo for a year."Muslims walked in one direction for jumu'ah, Friday prayer, while non-Muslims went the opposite way. Each group kept its distance and avoided eye contact with the other. A sign was posted on a pole: 'Alcohol restricted zone.'"Looking past Ngo's eye contact judgement for now, mentioning the alcohol restricted zone in connection to the mosque represents the first of many attempts to portray Islam as dominating parts of London.In fact, the alcohol free zone outside the mosque is one of many all around the UK imposed by the elected government, not zealous Muslim overlords, to prevent "anti-social behavior," such as drunkenness and public urination.Honestly, I live around the corner from this zone and it took me months to realize it was alcohol-restricted. Before I read the sign on the pole highlighted by Ngo, I first noticed a large mosaic depicting the Jewish star of David on a planter directly outside the Mosque.
86 Times Donald Trump Displayed or Promoted Islamophobia: Just in case SCOTUS needs any more evidence of the xenophobic, bigoted intent behind Trump's Muslim Ban (Medium, 4/19/18)
A Long History of Islamophobia9/4/2010 -- Trump Suggests the U.S. is at War with MuslimsFive years before announcing his candidacy, Trump discusses the Park51 Islamic Community Center in Manhattan on The Late Show. Host David Letterman asks, "Does this, in fact, suggest that we are officially at war with Muslims?" to which Trump responds, "Well somebody knocked down the World Trade Center... somebody's blowing us up. Somebody's blowing up buildings, and somebody's doing lots of bad stuff."3/30/2011 -- Trump States there is a "Muslim Problem"In an interview with Fox News, Bill O'Reilly asks Trump if there is a "Muslim problem" in the world. Trump responds, "Absolutely. I mean, I don't notice Swedish people knocking down the World Trade Center. There is a Muslim problem in the world, and you know it and I know it."4/12/2011 -- Trump Doubles Down on Claim that there is a "Muslim Problem"In an interview with CBN, Trump took remarks he made in his interview with Bill O'Reilly a step further, saying that the Quran "teaches some very negative vibe [sic] ... when you look at people blowing up in the street in some countries in the Middle East ... when you look at 250 people who die in a supermarket while shopping .... there's a lot of hatred there someplace."3/13/2012 -- Trump Supports Surveillance of MuslimsTrump tweets, "NYC's top cop acted wisely and legally to monitor activities of some in the Muslim community. Vigilance keeps us safe."
More CVE for White People: The Radicalization Process Revisited (Quinta Jurecic, Benjamin Wittes, August 6, 2019, Lawfare)
And at the end of the piece, we offered a simple test of our theory:There's a simple measure for whether our basic theory here is, in a general sense, right: If it is, we will see a significant spike in white supremacist violence over the next few years. The Trump campaign has provided a baseline undemocratic ideation to hundreds of millions of people and also provided a platform through which extremists, both violent and non-violent, can recruit and cultivate. If our collective understanding of the process of violent radicalization is correct, the result will be blood.The past few years have unfortunately provided a dramatic test of this theory; more unfortunately still, the theory has held up well. By nearly any metric, white supremacist violence is up significantly, the lethality of attacks has risen dramatically, and the link between the ideation and action has become particularly clear. President Trump plays a key role in this ideational cauldron--though pinning down the precise role of his rhetoric in any one incident is a mug's game.Consider first the raw data. According to FBI data, 2017--the most recent year for which data are available--saw a sharp jump in hate crimes over 2016. Crimes motivated by race, ethnicity or national origin leapt from 3,489 in 2016 to 4,131 in 2017. Crimes based on religion jumped from 1,273 in 2016 to 1,564 in 2017. Data for 2015 are roughly consistent with the data for 2016 and follow a gentler rise from 2012, 2013 and 2014, when levels fluctuated. While these numbers don't specify the particular political valence of the attack, around 70 percent of crimes motivated by religion are consistently directed against Jews and Muslims, and around 60 percent of crimes motivated by race, ethnicity or national origin are consistently directed against Black and Latino victims.2017 FBI Hate Crimes StatisticsHate crimes are a crude measure. They include lots of offenses well short of violence against people. Thirty-seven percent of all 2017 offenses, for example, involved what the FBI terms "crimes against property"--which includes vandalism and the like.That said, what the FBI terms "crimes against persons" rose in 2017 as well. In 2016, the FBI reported 3,765 incidents, affecting 4,720 victims, and committed by 4,353 offenders. By contrast, in 2017, there were 4,090 incidents of crimes against persons, affecting 5,084 victims, and committed by 4,442 offenders. (These numbers include all hate crimes, not just those motivated by race and religion.)Then there are the most violent attacks--the ones that blur the lines between hate crimes and terrorism.An April 2019 analysis by the New York Times, relying on data from the Global Terrorism Database at the University of Maryland, reported a "surge" in "white extremist" attacks in the U.S., Europe, Australia and New Zealand dating back to a spurt of anti-immigrant violence in Europe in 2015 and possibly sparked by the 2011 attack in Norway by Anders Behring Breivik. While the raw numbers for 2017 and 2018 remain below that of 2015, the numbers of white extremist attacks are still high. Most of this surge is the result of anti-immigrant violence in Europe and has little to do with conditions in the United States. But it's also clear that an international ecosystem of far-right racism has emerged that has contributed as well.In the United States alone, "attacks jumped" in 2017, the Times writes, with nine deadly acts of violence that year; preliminary data for 2018 show five deadly attacks. The data presented by the Times suggest that the deadliness of white extremist attacks may be rising, too, particularly in North America. Until 2018, the deadliest white extremist attacks in the U.S. included a 2012 shooting at a Wisconsin Sikh temple that killed six people and the 2015 shooting at a Charleston, South Carolina, church that killed nine. Compare this to the El Paso shooting this past weekend, which killed 22 people.Certainly, there is no body of attacks in the recent pre-Trump era like the current period--in which we have multiple mass shootings in a compressed period of time conducted on the express basis of hatred of foreigners, immigrants, or religious minorities. According to the database cited by the Times, far-right extremists perpetrated three deadly attacks in 2015 (in Chapel Hill, North Carolina; in Charleston, South Carolina; and at Umpqua Community College in Oregon). No deadly attacks took place in 2016.The list of attacks in the years since Trump's election is quite striking. Before El Paso was the March 2019 shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, which killed 50 people. Then there was the April 2019 shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California, in which one person died; in that case, the letter posted by the shooter blamed Jews for "white genocide." Before that was the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, before which the shooter posted about Central American immigrants as "invaders" assisted in entering the country by Jews. Eleven people died in that attack.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 11, 2019 6:40 AM