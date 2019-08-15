WHEN THE REASSURANCE CANDIDATE ISN'T THAT REASSURING::

"Joe Biden can resonate with the working-class voters that Trump fooled in the last go-round. And that's what we need: He's close to the middle. He's a known quantity. He appeals to middle-class voters," said Alan Feirer, the party chairman in Madison County.





"But boy, he's old," Feirer added. "That shouldn't be a problem, and you don't like to say it, but he isn't as compelling verbally. . . . There is starting to be a real fear that he cannot hold his own in the debate against Donald Trump."





Tracy Freese, the county chairwoman in Grundy County, said she, like many, has conflicted emotions about Biden.





"I wish he'd get his mojo back. I know he has it; I just haven't seen it," Freese said. She longs for the Biden who took on Paul D. Ryan in the 2012 vice presidential debate. "Where did that guy go?" she said. "I'm not seeing him right now."





At the same time, Freese understands, intellectually at least, the argument that Biden may have the best chance of attracting GOP voters. "I'm done falling in love. I'm falling in line," she said. "I do struggle with it, but I just want Republicans to be able to feel comfortable and vote for him."