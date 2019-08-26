WHAT'S ONE MORE HERESY TO HIS FORMERLY CHRISTIAN FOLLOWERS:





It's probably self-evident that anyone claiming Trump is the Messiah is not right in the head, but just so it's on the record, Wayne Allyn Root--a self-described "Jew turned evangelical Christian"--is an unhinged conspiracy theorist who believes the 2017 Las Vegas shooting was a "coordinated Muslim terror attack" by ISIS and that George Soros paid actors to stage the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville that included Nazi chants like "Jews will not replace us."