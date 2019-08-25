WHAT DID YOU THINK THEY MEANT BY IDENTITY?:

"Hundreds of illegal immigrants from the Congo are showing up on the streets of Texas. Jewish organizations have instructed them on how to fly to Ecuador & how to travel to the U.S. and how to claim asylum."





Those words appeared in an online chat room for members of the "American Identity Movement." That's the new name of Identity Evropa, a white nationalist group that co-organized the "Unite the Right" march in Charlottesville.





Despite the rebranding efforts of its president, Patrick Casey, and its new innocuous-sounding name, American Identity Movement is still a hate group rife with anti-Semitism, racism and Islamophobia.