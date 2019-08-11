WELL, NO ONE HAS PROVEN THAT PAPA CRUZ DIDN'T KILL JFK!:

As soon as media outlets began reporting that Jeffrey Epstein had died of an apparent suicide, commentators on social media started touting conspiracy theories about his death. On Saturday evening, Donald Trump joined the bandwagon.





The president first retweeted a message that claimed "documents were unsealed yesterday revealing that top Democrats, including Bill Clinton, took private trips to Jeffrey Epstein's 'pedophilia island'." A bit later, he went full-on conspiracy theorist, retweeting a message from conservative comedian Terrence K. Williams that pretty much accuses the Clintons of killing Epstein. [...]





Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, a devoted Trump ally, tweeted that "Epstein should have been at least on Arkanside Watch," referring to Clinton's home state of Arkansas. A Florida Republican official also asked on Twitter if it was "even debatable at this point" that Clinton had something to do with Epstein's death. And an editor at conservative news website the Blaze said that it looked like the "Clintons got another person to 'commit suicide'."