August 6, 2019
WELL, IT IS SOCIAL MEDIA RADICALIZING THEM...:
How the Trump Campaign Used Facebook Ads to Amplify His 'Invasion' Claim (Thomas Kaplan, Aug. 5, 2019, NY Times)
President Trump's re-election campaign has harnessed Facebook advertising to push the idea of an "invasion" at the southern border, amplifying the fear-inducing language about immigrants that he has also voiced at campaign rallies and on Twitter.Since January, Mr. Trump's re-election campaign has posted more than 2,000 ads on Facebook that include the word "invasion" -- part of a barrage of advertising focused on immigration, a dominant theme of his re-election messaging. A review of Mr. Trump's tweets also found repeated references to an "invasion," while his 2016 campaign advertising heavily featured dark warnings about immigrants breaching America's borders.
