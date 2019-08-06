WELL, IT IS SOCIAL MEDIA RADICALIZING THEM...:

President Trump's re-election campaign has harnessed Facebook advertising to push the idea of an "invasion" at the southern border, amplifying the fear-inducing language about immigrants that he has also voiced at campaign rallies and on Twitter.





Since January, Mr. Trump's re-election campaign has posted more than 2,000 ads on Facebook that include the word "invasion" -- part of a barrage of advertising focused on immigration, a dominant theme of his re-election messaging. A review of Mr. Trump's tweets also found repeated references to an "invasion," while his 2016 campaign advertising heavily featured dark warnings about immigrants breaching America's borders.