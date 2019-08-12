WELL, IT DOES LOOK LIKE ROSS PEROT:

As bad as it's been for Texas Republicans lately, some members of the party are warning that 2020 could be even worse.





The rash of recent House GOP retirements is just the latest sign of a state party in distress: In last year's midterms, Democrats flipped a pair of longtime GOP districts, a Democrat came within striking distance of a Senate seat, and more than 50 elected Republican judges lost their jobs. Democrats also gained ground in state legislative races.





Changing demographics and a suburban revolt against President Donald Trump have turned Texas from a conservative bedrock to a major political battleground, especially for House seats. Once-safe congressional Republicans are facing competitive races for the first time in their careers -- a potential harbinger of the GOP's future in the state if they don't adapt quickly.





"If the Republican Party in Texas doesn't start looking like Texas, there won't be a Republican Party in Texas," retiring Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas), who represents a key swing district, told POLITICO. Texas' Latinos are on pace to become the largest population group in the state by 2022.