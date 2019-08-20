August 20, 2019
WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST NOW:
Physicist advances a radical theory of gravity: Erik Verlinde has been compared to Einstein for completely rethinking the nature of gravity. (PAUL RATNER, 14 August, 2019, Big Think)
In Verlinde's view, based on string theory, quantum information theory and the physics of black holes, gravity is an "entropic" force that comes into existence as a result of "information associated with the positions of material bodies," as he wrote in his 2011 paper. What drives gravity is the quantum entanglement of tiny bits of spacetime information.
