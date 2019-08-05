WE ARE ALL DESIGNIST:

August 5, 2019
Charles Darwin's Two Faulty Metaphors (George Stanciu, August 4th, 2019, Imaginative Conservative)
Charles Darwin's notion of the survival of the fittest remains a sacred idea in science--no indeed, in modern Western culture. The imagined war of every organism against every other represents a profound enculturation of science, prejudicing theories and obscuring the facts. The evidence, however, clearly shows that nature is not competitive but cooperative."Charles Darwin was a master of metaphor, and much of his success may be attributed to his uncanny feel for timely comparisons that virtually compel understanding," according to Stephen Jay Gould, a paleontologist and evolutionary biologist. The principal metaphors used by Darwin were the struggle for existence and natural selection. Gould finds these "wonderfully apt and poetic."
The metaphor problem is far bigger than that, because his ur-metaphor is that Nature functions like the farm breeding with which he was familiar. He begins from intelligent design.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2019 12:00 AM