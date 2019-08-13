August 13, 2019

VLAD WHO?:

Moscow court reverses Sergei Mitrokhin election ban (Deutsche Welle, 8/13/19)

A Moscow court on Tuesday canceled a decision by the election commission to bar opposition candidate Sergei Mitrokhin from running in Moscow's upcoming city council vote.

The Moscow city court ruled that the electoral commission should immediately register Mitrokhin of the centrist Yabloko party as a candidate, according to Russian state news agencies.

