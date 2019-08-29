VLAD CALLING IN HIS MARKERS?:

The Trump administration is slow-walking $250 million in military assistance to Ukraine, annoying lawmakers and advocates who argue the funding is critical to keeping Russia at bay. [...]





[T]he delays come amid questions over Trump's approach to Russia, after a weekend in which the president repeatedly seemed to downplay Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine and pushed for Russia to be reinstated into the Group of Seven, an annual gathering of the world's largest advanced economies. The review is also occurring amid a broader internal debate over whether to try and halt or cut billions of dollars in foreign aid.





United States military aid to Ukraine has long been seen as a litmus test for how strongly the American government is pushing back against Moscow.