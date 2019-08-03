VERY FINE YOUNG CANNIBAL:

"There may be a United Nations violation, but Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain," Trump wrote.





"Chariman [sic] Kim has a great and beautiful vision for his country, and only the United States, with me as President, can make that vision come true," Trump added. "He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!"





North Korea is a closed dictatorship that brutally suppresses and controls its citizens. It has repeatedly been shunned on the international stage, and harshly criticized and ostracized for its human rights abuses.





Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old American college student, was detained and abused by the regime run by Trump's "friend."





"The 22-year-old was blind and deaf, his arms were curled and mangled and he was jerking violently and howling, completely unresponsive to his family's attempts to comfort him. His once straight teeth were misaligned, and he had an unexplained scarred wound on his foot. An expert said in court papers that the injuries suggested he had been tortured with electrocution," the Associated Press reported last year.





"A neurologist later concluded that the college student suffered brain damage, likely from a loss of blood flow to the brain for five to 20 minutes."





Warmbier died in 2017.