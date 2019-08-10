"VERY FINE PEOPLE" OF INTEREST:





As laid out in a criminal complaint filed Friday,"Climo was communicating with individuals who identified with a white supremacist extremist organization using the National Socialist movement to promote their ideology," according to the DOJ statement. " The organization encourages attacks on the federal government, including critical infrastructure, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community."





Throughout 2019, authorities alleged Climo took part in encrypted online conversations in which he would regularly use slurs against minorities, Jews and the LGBTQ community.





"He discussed attacking a Las Vegas synagogue and making Molotov cocktails and improvised explosive devices, and he also discussed conducting surveillance on a bar he believed catered to the LGBTQ community located on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas," the DOJ statement said.