August 14, 2019
UNFAIR TO AMATEURS:
'Absolute Amateur Hour': Team Trump Mangles Messages to Iran (Erin Banco & Asawin Suebsaeng, 08.14.19, Daily Beast)
The Trump administration keeps sending conflicting and contradictory messages to Iran about its terms for new negotiations, multiple U.S and European officials tell The Daily Beast. And the ensuing chaos has vexed the president, complicated diplomatic efforts for American allies abroad, and utterly baffled policymakers at home."Absolute amateur hour," said one former senior administration official, who was involved with the internal squabbles.
