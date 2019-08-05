August 5, 2019
TRUMPONOMICS!:
Highlight: "This sell-off is really about trade wars getting exacerbated in a meaningful way," says @KrishnaMemani. "People who are selling basically are making an assumption that this gets much worse before it gets better." https://t.co/xpAujlCWBd pic.twitter.com/2ApxvliBQv— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) August 5, 2019
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2019 1:08 PM
« THEIR MASTER'S VOICE: | Main | WE DON'T HAVE CONCENTRATION CAMPS AND THEY DON'T ADVOCATE APARTHEID: »