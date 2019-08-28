TRANSLATION, "I'M GUILTY":





According to Harder's demand letter, "The Program and Tweet make the false and defamatory statements that 'Russian oligarchs' co-signed loans provided to Mr. Trump by Deutsche Bank, and described these 'co-signers' as 'Russian billionaires close to Vladimir Putin.'"





The defense of Donald is that he's not in the bag for Vlad because of improprieties but out of shared convictions.



Posted by Orrin Judd at August 28, 2019 4:15 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd