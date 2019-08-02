TOO DECENT FOR DONALD'S PARTY:

Texas Rep. Will Hurd, the lone black Republican in the House, announced Thursday evening he won't run for reelection in 2020.





Hurd's surprise decision is not only a setback for a party in need of diversity, but it also means there will be one less rare member of the GOP caucus who's willing to speak out against President Trump. The 41-year-old's exit makes it tougher for Republicans to hold onto his swing district near year and is also an ominous sign for his party's chances of winning back the House as retirements continue to mount.