THEY ASKED FOR IT....:





As the trade war has dragged on, American farmers have clung to the increasingly desperate hope that Trump is operating according to some great strategy--that President Deals has an ace up his sleeve that will soon bring China to its knees. Last summer, they were still optimistic--although many were rattled even then that there was no end in sight. When the dispute dragged on into the winter, they were partially placated by a round of emergency farm aid. As long as the thing wrapped up by spring planting, some hoped, they could weather the damage.





But now it's summer again, and things are still getting worse. All farmers can look to for comfort is the fact that things could be about $25 billion worse--the amount the White House has dispensed or pledged to dispense to hurting farmers. Meanwhile, all the Trump administration can do to reassure them is to say they'll keep pouring federal money on them to make up for the Chinese business they themselves bungled away, as President Trump did in yet another tweet Tuesday...



