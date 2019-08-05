August 5, 2019
THERE IS NO INDIA:
(SBS, 8/05/19)
India's government revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country, the most far-reaching move on the troubled Himalayan territory in nearly seven decades.Interior Minister Amit Shah told parliament the federal government would scrap Article 370, a constitutional provision that grants special status for disputed Kashmir and allows the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir to make its own laws.
They can't keep the main parts of the country together in the long term, nevermind an ersatz portion.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 5, 2019 12:00 AM