August 11, 2019
THEIR MASTER'S VOICE:
Norway Mosque Gunman Expressed Far-Right Views, Admiration for El Paso Shooter (DANIEL POLITI, AUG 11, 2019, Slate)
Trumpbots all the way down...Hours before the attack a user of the same name as the alleged gunman posted on the 4chan messaging board expressing admiration for the gunman who killed 51 people at two New Zealand mosques earlier this year. The post included a meme that described that gunman as a "saint" and praised the alleged El Paso shooter for "reclaiming his country." The post was made on a new messaging board called Endchan and the older site 4chan.
