THEIR MASTER'S VOICE:

"A screen shot was provided to USCP of a news story related to the member of Congress with linked comments that stated: 'She should be shot. Can't fire me, my employer would load the gun for me,'" the department noted.





Charging documents reveal that when Ireland was questioned about the post by Lawrence Anyaso, a special agent with the Capitol Police, he said he was "very proud" of the post he had made.





A search warrant was executed on Ireland's home on Aug. 2. They found .32-caliber and .45-caliber ammunition.





The day before Ireland posted his threat, Trump tweeted his attack on Ocasio-Cortez.





"The 'Squad' is a very Racist group of troublemakers who are young, inexperienced, and not very smart. They are pulling the once great Democrat Party far left, and were against humanitarian aid at the Border...And are now against ICE and Homeland Security. So bad for our Country!" he wrote.





That was part of a campaign that started several days before, when Trump told Ocasio-Cortez -- along with Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar -- to "go back" where they came from.





Ireland's Facebook page, which is still online, shows several pro-Trump, anti-Democratic posts. One meme he posted reads, "We hated Obama like you hate Trump." Another referred to President Barack Obama as the leader of ISIS.





He also praised Trump for declaring a national emergency at the southern border "to aid America," and claimed that Obama had declared national emergencies to aid several foreign countries.