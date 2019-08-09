August 9, 2019
THEIR MASTER'S VOICE:
Ohio man charged with threatening to shoot Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, illegally stockpiling ammunition (CHRIS SOMMERFELDT, AUG 09, 2019, New York Daily News)
An Ohio man was slammed with criminal charges Friday for threatening New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and stockpiling illegal ammunition in his home, according to prosecutors.Federal agents raided Tim Ireland's Toledo home on Thursday and arrested him after learning he had posted on Facebook that Ocasio-Cortez "should be shot," prosecutors said.
BREAKING / NBC News: The FBI has arrested Conor Climo, age 23, of Las Vegas Nevada for possession of an unregistered firearm.— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 9, 2019
He allegedly had an AR-15, rifle, and bomb making materials. He discussed attacks on a synagogue, and Jews. He drew attacks of a gay bar in Vegas.
