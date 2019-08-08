THEIR MASTER'S VOICE:





The lawyer for a man charged with attacking and seriously injuring a 13-year-old boy during the national anthem at a Montana county fair is coming forward with a striking defense: the alleged assault happened because of a combination of his client's brain damage and incendiary rhetoric from President Donald Trump.





"His commander in chief is telling people that if they kneel, they should be fired, or if they burn a flag, they should be punished," attorney Lance Jasper told The Missoulian. "He certainly didn't understand [the attack] was a crime."



