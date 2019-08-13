August 13, 2019

THEIR BEST AND BRIGHTEST ARE ON THE CASE:

Serial Hoaxers Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Swear They'll Solve Epstein's Death (Will Sommer, 08.12.19, Daily Beast)

On Monday, lobbyist Jack Burkman and conservative operative Jacob Wohl--the hapless serial hoaxers behind several earlier failed schemes--announced that they were going to "enter the fray" and investigate Epstein's death. 

"We're hardly alone in the belief, but we strongly feel that this was a murder," Burkman said in a press release. 

