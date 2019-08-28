THE UNCHOSEN ONE:





"It's not a massive shift, but you see some pieces in the data suggesting it is possible that Trump is a particular phenomenon among Jewish voters that will push them even further to the Democrats," said Democratic pollster Jim Gerstein.





A private poll conducted during the 2016 election found that 68% of Jewish Floridians supported Hillary Clinton, just shy of the 71% of Jewish Americans who supported her nationwide. But polling in 2018 indicated that Jewish voters only increased their opposition to Trump's Republican Party: 79% of the community voted for Democrats in the midterms and 71% said they would not even consider voting for Trump in 2020.





Trump won Florida by less than 113,000 votes in 2016 without chipping away at Jewish support for Democrats: Clinton won the same percentage of the state's Jewish vote as Barack Obama did in 2012, according to exit poll data. But while Trump does not necessarily need to win over Jewish votes, strategists say that he cannot afford to lose any more of the constituency without risking the state itself.





A 10-point shift in Florida's Jewish vote - amounting to roughly 60-80,000 ballots, depending on turnout - could swing the race.