THE TOUCHING NAIVETE OF BDS OPPONENTS:

Democratic and Republican House members are pushing back against Israeli criticism of a recent bipartisan resolution that included support for a two-state solution.





Twenty-one Knesset members -- including Avi Dichter and four other senior Likud lawmakers -- sent a letter to members of Congress on Monday criticizing the language in support of a two-state solution included in the recently passed H. Res. 246. The Israeli legislators claimed the resolution, which opposes the BDS movement, was a "grave error" because the creation of a Palestinian state would be "far more dangerous for Israel" than the BDS campaign.