August 15, 2019
THE TOUCHING NAIVETE OF BDS OPPONENTS:
Congress defends two-state resolution after Knesset critique (Jacob Kornbluh & Amy Spiro, August 15, 2019, Jewish Insider)
Democratic and Republican House members are pushing back against Israeli criticism of a recent bipartisan resolution that included support for a two-state solution.Twenty-one Knesset members -- including Avi Dichter and four other senior Likud lawmakers -- sent a letter to members of Congress on Monday criticizing the language in support of a two-state solution included in the recently passed H. Res. 246. The Israeli legislators claimed the resolution, which opposes the BDS movement, was a "grave error" because the creation of a Palestinian state would be "far more dangerous for Israel" than the BDS campaign.
Congress, with the best intentions, sought to defend an Israel that no longer exists.
