THE REST OF AMERICA SHOULD BE SUING HIS CONSTITUENTS...:

The new case names four California residents, one of whom is Paul Buxman, a retired farmer who says he voted for Nunes in the past. [...]





Even some of those within Nunes' own party are unwilling to defend his latest move. Half a dozen California Republicans -- most of whom have defended Nunes in the past -- contacted by McClatchy either did not return a request for comment or outright said they would not comment on the issue.





Two Republican consultants who have managed political campaigns in the San Joaquin Valley, Kevin Spillane and Carl Fogliani, were willing to speak on the record, both saying they were confused by Nunes' tactics.





"There seems to be no strategy other than to attack his enemies," Spillane said. "He should focus on working his district and stay out of the politics of Washington, D.C."





Asked if these lawsuits helped further the perception that Nunes had become less concerned with his district -- a frequent criticism of Nunes by Democrats -- Spillane said, "Well, I don't think it helps him."