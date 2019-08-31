THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:

Shane Kohfield stood outside the home of Portland's mayor in July wearing body armor and a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, a large knife strapped to one shoulder and a copy of his concealed weapons permit displayed on the other.





Using a loudspeaker, he warned the right-wing activists who turned out to condemn the city's handling of recent violent demonstrations that they needed to protect themselves against their anti-fascist, or antifa, rivals.





"If antifa gets to the point where they start killing us, I'm going to kill them next," Kohfield, 32, said. "I'd slaughter them and I have a detailed plan on how I would wipe out antifa."









That threat pushed the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task to take a series of extraordinary steps against Kohfield, including temporary seizure of a cache of his firearms under Oregon's new "red flag" law aimed at preventing gun violence, The Oregonian/OregonLive has learned.