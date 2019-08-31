August 31, 2019
THE RED HAT IS THE RED FLAG:
Former Marine said he'd 'slaughter' antifa. The FBI, using Oregon's new red flag law, took his guns away (Shane Dixon Kavanaugh, 8/30/19, The Oregonian)
Shane Kohfield stood outside the home of Portland's mayor in July wearing body armor and a "Make America Great Again" baseball cap, a large knife strapped to one shoulder and a copy of his concealed weapons permit displayed on the other.Using a loudspeaker, he warned the right-wing activists who turned out to condemn the city's handling of recent violent demonstrations that they needed to protect themselves against their anti-fascist, or antifa, rivals."If antifa gets to the point where they start killing us, I'm going to kill them next," Kohfield, 32, said. "I'd slaughter them and I have a detailed plan on how I would wipe out antifa."That threat pushed the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task to take a series of extraordinary steps against Kohfield, including temporary seizure of a cache of his firearms under Oregon's new "red flag" law aimed at preventing gun violence, The Oregonian/OregonLive has learned.
