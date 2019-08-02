THE REASSURANCE CANDIDATE:

[H]e has decided that you cannot beat Donald Trump with a program of open borders and killing private health insurance. And he is going to risk losing the primaries in order to win the general. Which, by the by, will strengthen his hand if he faces Trump, because he'll be able to point to the real fight he had with the progressive wing of his party on this issue. He'll say that he faced them down and won. "Open borders" would come off the table as a serious Republican weapon.





Look at the polling: Biden basically beating the second and third place candidates--Sanders and Warren--combined. He's the only Democrat leading Trump by double-digits.





And he's got a rationale for his campaign: "I'm running for president to restore the soul of this country."





I believed that Biden was in the strongest position going into the Detroit debates. After this performance, I'd say that his position is stronger still.