THE PERVERTED YIELD CURVE:

The yield curve is a visual representation of how much it costs to borrow money for different periods of time; it shows interest rates on U.S. Treasury debt at different maturities at a given point in time.

Lenders and bond investors who commit to tying up their money for longer periods of time take on more risk because it's harder to forecast economic conditions - inflation, Federal Reserve policy, the global economy - over a decade than over the next week or month. The compensation that lenders and investors demand for making long-term loans is known as the term premium. With a positive term premium, the yield curve usually slopes upwards.





The Federal Reserve influences short-term interest rates across the economy by targeting the federal funds rate, the interest rate at which banks lend to each other overnight and a benchmark for other interest rates in the economy. Longer-term interest rates reflect, among other things, market expectations about how the Fed will move short-term rates in the future.





Inflation erodes the value of any promise to pay a fixed sum in the future, including interest payments on a bond or loan. Investors and lenders demand compensation for this by building an "inflation premium" into the interest rate on a loan or bond.