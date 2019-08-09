THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:





Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday laid out her defense to a lawsuit aimed at stopping her from blocking Twitter users from her personal Twitter account.





The lawsuit arises out a similar one that President Donald Trump lost last month.





In the case against the president, the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals held that "the First Amendment does not permit a public official who utilizes a social media account for all manner of official purposes to exclude persons from an otherwise-open online dialogue because they expressed views with which the official disagrees."





Because Trump uses his personal account "as a channel for communicating and interacting with the public about his administration," blocking users violates the users' First Amendment right to participate in the "interactive space" created by the president's Twitter account.