THE FRANCHISE IMPOSES OBLIGATIONS:

I don't care if Sen. Elizabeth Warren is a mendacious Massachusetts liberal. She could tell me that she's going to make me wear waffles as underpants and I'll vote for her. I don't care if Sen. Kamala Harris is an opportunistic California prosecutor who wants to relitigate busing. She could tell me that I have to drive to work in a go-cart covered with Barbie decals and I'll vote for her. I don't care if Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is a muddle-headed socialist from a rural class-warfare state (where I once lived as one of his constituents). He could tell me he's going to tax used kitty litter and I'll vote for him. [...]





Compulsive lying, fantastic and easily refuted claims, base insults and bizarre public meltdowns, however, are indeed signs of serious emotional problems. Trump has never been a reasonable man, but for two years, he has gotten worse. He literally cannot tell the truth from a lie, he often seems completely unable to comprehend even basic information, and he flies off the handle in ways that would make most of us take our children to a pediatrician for evaluation.





This is why policy doesn't matter. I have only two requirements from the Democratic nominee. First, he or she must not be obviously mentally unstable. Second, the nominee must not be in any way sympathetic -- or worse, potentially beholden -- to a hostile foreign power. This rules out Gabbard, Williamson and maybe New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, although in de Blasio's case it's hard to tell whether he is unstable or just a terrible person.





As for the rest of them, I am willing to live with whoever wins the Democratic primary process. I will likely hate the nominee's policies, but at least I will not be concerned that he or she is incapable of understanding "the nuclear" or "the cyber." I will feel like I have a shot at trying to convince my elected representatives that they should listen to the policy preferences of normal human beings instead of two old men wearing shirts that say they'd "rather be a Russian than a Democrat," or a woman in a shirt indicating that she is willing to have the president grab her genitalia.





The Democratic candidate will promise to nominate people into Cabinet posts who will make me tear my hair out. But at least I will be confident that they are in charge of their own inner circle, instead of surrounded by unprincipled cronies who keep their own boss in the dark while taking a hatchet to the Constitution. Is there anyone that Warren or former Vice President Joe Biden could bring to, say, the Justice Department, whom I would fear more than an odious and sinister courtier like William Barr?