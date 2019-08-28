THE CULTURE WARS ARE A ROUT:

If you have always felt that you're not as tweedy and snooty as you could be because your school didn't offer Latin, soon you'll be able to "veni vidi vici" with the best Etonians thanks to Duolingo. One of the internet's top three favorite language-learning apps is now offering Latin courses.





To create the course, Duolingo partnered with the Paideia Institute, a nonprofit educational organization, with the challenging mission to make speaking Latin and ancient Greek seem cool to teens. Duolingo and the team at the Paideia Institute developed the Latin course's curriculum and structure.