THE CHRISTIAN/SHI'A ALLIANCE:

The US Defense Department appeared to distance itself from recent attacks against Shiite militia bases in Iraq attributed to Israel, backing Baghdad's sovereignty and promising to cooperate with Iraqi investigations.





Baghdad has fumed over a series of mysterious attacks on the Iran-backed Popular Mobilizations Forces recently, which have been attributed to Israel with tacit US support.





"We support Iraqi sovereignty and have repeatedly spoken out against any potential actions by external actors inciting violence in Iraq," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan R. Hoffman said in a statement late Monday.