THE BOSS AND THE bASE:

[A]ccording to former FBI counterterrorism expert Dave Gomez, the FBI is worried about being seen as targeting President Donald Trump's base.





Gomez told the Washington Post, "There's some reluctance among agents to bring forth an investigation that targets what the president perceives as his base. It's a no-win situation for the FBI agent or supervisor."





The former FBI agent told the Post that although he believes FBI Director Christopher Wray "is an honorable man," the FBI is in many ways "hamstrung in trying to investigate the white supremacist movement like the old FBI would."





Part of the problem, Gomez told the Post, is Trump's criticisms of the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump has repeatedly described former FBI Director James Comey and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller as tools of Democratic partisans -- although Comey was a Republican until 2016, and Mueller is still a Republican.