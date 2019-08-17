August 17, 2019
THE 4TH "R":
Nation-state law to be included in Israeli high school curriculum - report (Times of Israel, 16 August 2019)
"Students will internalize the vision for the country, which includes Israel being the state of the Jewish people," the Education Ministry said in its directive, according to the TV report.The passage of the quasi-constitutional nation-state law last year enshrined Israel as the exclusive nation-state of the Jewish people, drawing protests from Druze and Arab minorities who said the legislation created official discrimination between Jews and non-Jews.
