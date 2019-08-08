August 8, 2019
THANKS DONALD!:
Americans' support for immigration is at record highs - but the government is out of sync with their views (Mariano Sana, 8/08/19, The Conversation)
Since its start, the Trump administration has implemented policies to step up immigration enforcement and reduce the number of immigrants admitted into the U.S.Many of these efforts - like the border wall, the travel ban, family separations, DACA termination and detention centers - have received wide media attention. In addition, the White House slashed refugee admissions, ended a number of special programs and changed rules used to adjudicate visa applications.As a result of these and myriad lesser-known administrative changes, legally immigrating to the U.S. has become a lot harder, as evidenced by the sharp increase in the number of visa denials in 2018. President Donald Trump heads the most immigration-restrictive administration since the 1920s.Yet decades of public opinion polls show that Americans have never felt warmer toward immigrants, nor have they ever been more supportive of immigration.
Trumpism is literally unAmerican.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 8, 2019 4:51 PM