August 16, 2019

TALKING TO THE MAN IN THE MIRROR:

Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me' (KEVIN FREKING, 8/16/19, AP)

The rally was interrupted about a half an hour in by a handful of protesters near the rafters of the arena. As the protesters were being led out, a Trump supporter wearing a "Trump 2020" shirt near them began enthusiastically shaking his fist in a sign of support for the president.

But Trump mistook him for one of the protesters and said to the crowd: "That guy's got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please."

After a pause, he added, "Got a bigger problem than I do."

He thought a fat white guy threatening violence was an opponent?

Posted by at August 16, 2019 2:12 PM

  

« ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE: | Main