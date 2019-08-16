August 16, 2019
TALKING TO THE MAN IN THE MIRROR:
Trump ties US success to 2nd term: 'You have to vote for me' (KEVIN FREKING, 8/16/19, AP)
The rally was interrupted about a half an hour in by a handful of protesters near the rafters of the arena. As the protesters were being led out, a Trump supporter wearing a "Trump 2020" shirt near them began enthusiastically shaking his fist in a sign of support for the president.But Trump mistook him for one of the protesters and said to the crowd: "That guy's got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please."After a pause, he added, "Got a bigger problem than I do."
He thought a fat white guy threatening violence was an opponent?
