STEP AWAY FROM THE OPIOIDS AND STOP WHINGEING:

A groundbreaking study by Just Facts has discovered that - after accounting for all income, charity, and non-cash welfare benefits like subsidized housing and food stamps - the poorest 20 percent of Americans consume more goods and services than the national averages for all people in most affluent countries. This includes the majority of countries in the prestigious Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), including its European members.





In other words, if the U.S. "poor" were a nation, it would be one of the world's richest.