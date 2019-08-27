August 27, 2019
STEP AWAY FROM THE OPIOIDS AND STOP WHINGEING:
America's poorest are richer than most average Europeans: Study (JAMES D. AGRESTI, AUGUST 27, 2019, Acton)
A groundbreaking study by Just Facts has discovered that - after accounting for all income, charity, and non-cash welfare benefits like subsidized housing and food stamps - the poorest 20 percent of Americans consume more goods and services than the national averages for all people in most affluent countries. This includes the majority of countries in the prestigious Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), including its European members.In other words, if the U.S. "poor" were a nation, it would be one of the world's richest.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 27, 2019 4:03 PM