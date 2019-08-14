August 14, 2019
#STANDWITHXI:
Trump resists aides' pressure to back Hong Kong protesters (ELIANA JOHNSON, NAHAL TOOSI and BEN WHITE, 08/14/2019, Politico)
Donald Trump's top aides are urging him to back Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters, but the president isn't interested, multiple people familiar with the administration's internal debates say. [...]When the two spoke by phone ahead of the international gathering, Trump surprised his aides when he told Xi that he would not condemn the Chinese government over a crackdown in Hong Kong. He understood it was an internal issue in which the U.S. would not interfere, he said.
"Who cares what happens to them, they're Asian."
