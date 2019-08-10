SPOT THE RED FLAG:

The first black woman to serve as American University's student government president won a lawsuit Friday against a neo-Nazi website operator who orchestrated an online harassment campaign against her.





Andrew Anglin runs the anti-Semitic Daily Stormer website. (Wikimedia Commons via JTA)





A federal judge granted default judgment to Taylor Dumpson and awarded her more than $725,000 after The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and a follower failed to respond to her lawsuit.