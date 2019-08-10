August 10, 2019

SPOT THE RED FLAG:

Woman awarded $725,000 in lawsuit against neo-Nazi website founder (AP, 8/10/11)

The first black woman to serve as American University's student government president won a lawsuit Friday against a neo-Nazi website operator who orchestrated an online harassment campaign against her.

Andrew Anglin runs the anti-Semitic Daily Stormer website. (Wikimedia Commons via JTA)
Andrew Anglin runs the anti-Semitic Daily Stormer website. (Wikimedia Commons via JTA)

A federal judge granted default judgment to Taylor Dumpson and awarded her more than $725,000 after The Daily Stormer founder Andrew Anglin and a follower failed to respond to her lawsuit.

Posted by at August 10, 2019 11:19 AM

  

« OUR NATIONAL FAILURE: | Main