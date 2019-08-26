August 26, 2019
SO MUCH WINNING!:
Trump administration can't say when first section of new wall will be built (Stef W. Kight, 8/26/19, Axios)
More than 2 1/2 years after President Trump took office with an ardent promise to build a wall along the southern border, his administration cannot tell us when it will add its 1st mile of new wall to a border area that doesn't have pre-existing barriers.The wall has been Trump's most iconic and polarizing promise -- one he was willing to declare a national emergency and shut down the government for weeks over.
As long as he keeps attacking black female Muslims the wall-crowd will stay onside.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2019 12:00 AM