SO MUCH WINNING!:

The United States is struggling to piece together an international coalition to protect cargo ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, with allies concerned about being dragged into conflict with Iran.





Tensions have risen in the Gulf since the United States decided in May 2018 to withdraw from a landmark accord to limit Iran's nuclear program and began to reintroduce sanctions.





But even as a series of ships have been seized in the narrow maritime thoroughfare -- vital for the world's supply of crude -- European countries have been reticent about a US plan to send in military escorts.





On Sunday, Australia became the latest ally seeming to give the plan a wide berth.