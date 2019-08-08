SO DOING PYONGYANG WOULD COUNTER GLOBAL WARMING, WIN-WIN:

Scientists studying wildfire-triggered thunderstorms have confirmed an important element of a nuclear winter theory championed by Carl Sagan all the way back in the early 1980s.





Sagan and a team of atmospheric scientists proposed that along with radiation and blast damage, a nuclear war would create enormous firestorms in cities struck by large bombs.





These would be so intense that they would inject smoke not just into the lower atmosphere, where it would eventually be removed by rainfall, but all the way into the stratosphere, where it would linger for years, block sunlight, and plunge much of the world into an extended, deadly cold snap.