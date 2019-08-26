SHRINKING THE GOP:

Now, as he faces the toughest campaign since he was first elected in 2002, he is doing so with a potentially catastrophic lack of resources. The $18,365 that King's campaign had in the bank at the end of June was the least cash on hand he's ever reported after the first six months of a cycle.





King is dealing with that lack of resources as he faces very immediate threats to his incumbency. His 2018 Democratic opponent, former professional baseball player J.D. Scholten, lost by fewer than three points last year, and is making another run for the seat.