SHORT SHELF LIFE FOR TRUMPBOTS/BERNIE BROS:

For the most part, research on exceptional longevity, commonly defined as living to 85 years or older, focused on the genetics of people who live for at least that long. But more recently, researchers have shown that some factors beyond health like having strong social relationships are important too.





Optimism has popped up in studies of this nature as well. Recent research suggests optimism may impact facets of aging-related health like the risk of having a heart attack. And researchers have established a link between optimism and a reduced risk of premature death, though whether optimism also helps you live longer was unknown.





In the new study, Lee and colleagues tracked optimism levels and mortality status in nearly 70,000 women and 1,500 men with questionnaires. They followed up with the women for 10 years and the men for 30. Then the researchers looked to see whether higher optimism levels were linked to longer lifespans. The analysis also accounted for behaviors that would likely impact longevity such as smoking, diet and physical activity.





Women in the study with the highest levels of optimism had nearly 9 percent longer lifespans than women with the lowest optimism levels. Men benefited similarly, the team reports Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Guys with the highest optimism levels lived about 10 percent longer than those with the lowest levels.